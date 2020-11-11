Local lobsterman gives lobster to more than 150 Maine veterans

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A lobsterman from Harrington, along with his fellow lobsterman, gave out than 150 buckets of lobsters to Maine veterans today.

We introduced you to Frank Thompson last week.

Today he had a post set up at G&M market in Holden giving out buckets to some lucky winners that were announced on Facebook.

Thompson says he has been touched by this experience, and being able to personally meet these brave men and women.

“They don’t even know who you are. They just love it. Oh I love lobster, and then they talk about their rank. You know I wish I could remember all of them, but what a great group of people, every one of them. I’m very thankful," said Thompson.

In total, more than 2,000 lobsters worth more than $15,000 were shared with local vets.

Thompson hopes to make this a yearly giveaway.

