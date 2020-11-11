Advertisement

Local lobsterman gives lobster to more than 150 Maine veterans

Local lobsterman gives back to vets
Local lobsterman gives back to vets(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A lobsterman from Harrington, along with his fellow lobsterman, gave out than 150 buckets of lobsters to Maine veterans today.

We introduced you to Frank Thompson last week.

Today he had a post set up at G&M market in Holden giving out buckets to some lucky winners that were announced on Facebook.

Thompson says he has been touched by this experience, and being able to personally meet these brave men and women.

“They don’t even know who you are. They just love it. Oh I love lobster, and then they talk about their rank. You know I wish I could remember all of them, but what a great group of people, every one of them. I’m very thankful," said Thompson.

In total, more than 2,000 lobsters worth more than $15,000 were shared with local vets.

Thompson hopes to make this a yearly giveaway.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned

Latest News

The Chair of Honor symbolizes the 91,718 servicemen and women unaccounted for since World War I.
Chair of Honor dedicated in Thorndike on Veteran’s Day
Election Recounts
Recounts in two Maine House races set for Friday
Folks gathered to safely wave their flags in honor of Veteran’s Day in Brewer Wednesday morning.
Flags waved in Brewer in honor of Veteran’s Day
News that a vaccine for coronavirus could soon receive emergency approval has hospitals around...
Northern Light hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine
News that a vaccine for coronavirus could soon receive emergency approval has hospitals around...
Maine hospitals prepare for vaccinations