Lobster industry awarded more than $36 million since retaliatory tariffs imposed by China

(WABI) - Maine’s lobster industry has been awarded more than $36 million to date to help offset tariffs imposed by China.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Trade Relief Program. It’s paid out to those who apply for aid. Senator Susan Collins says live-lobster exports to China dropped by 64% in the first month after the retaliatory tariffs were imposed last year.

The USDA will continue to accept applications for the Seafood Trade Relief Program until December 14.

