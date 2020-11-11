Increasing Clouds, Still Unseasonably Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, we’ve got another good day ahead for our Wednesday. You’ll want to enjoy it as best you can as this will be the last of this warm stretch that we’ve been experiencing. We’ll start the day with some sunshine this morning with clouds moving in throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the Eastern Great Lakes Region. As the front approaches, there is a slight chance we could see a few isolated showers this afternoon but the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will remain well above average today but a bit cooler than yesterday due to more clouds/less sunshine. High temperatures will top off in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. The cold front will move through the state tonight giving us a chance for a few scattered showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

The cold front will push offshore early Thursday. We may see some lingering showers mainly along the coast early Thursday but as the front pushes offshore, any lingering showers will move out with the front early then we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for the rest of the day. It will be cooler Thursday behind the departing cold front with highs mainly in the mid-40s to low 50s north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday with showers developing during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance tracks just to our south. Temperatures on Friday will be seasonable with highs in the 40s. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the start of our weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50°. A warm front approaching the area Sunday will give us increasing clouds during the day with a chance for a few afternoon showers mainly across northern areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Sunday afternoon.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon. Highs between 64°-70°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few scattered showers. Lows between 42°-52°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west late.

Thursday: Morning showers closer to the coast otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Cooler with highs between 46°-56°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

