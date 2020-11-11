Flags waved in Brewer in honor of Veteran’s Day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Folks gathered to safely wave their flags in honor of Veteran’s Day in Brewer Wednesday morning.

People of all ages came together on the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

Passerby honked their horns in appreciation of our country’s veterans.

Typically, a Veteran’s Day Parade takes place, but the pandemic would not allow that this year.

So instead, a short ceremony was held to honor veterans.

“When I look at the fine people gathered here today, I see the backbone of our nation’s success. I see witnesses, those who have sacrificed and served for a cause far greater than themselves,” said Chaplain of the Maine Army National Guard Jacob Clement during the ceremony.

They also threw a ceremonial wreath off the bridge to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives for our freedom.

