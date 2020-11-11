Few Scattered Showers Tonight, Fair & Turning Cooler Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today was the last of the record warm days across Maine for a while as a cold front will work east across New England tonight and early tomorrow. The cold front will bring some scattered showers to our region tonight and very early tomorrow, but a widespread steady rain is unlikely as the cold front works east across our region. Temps tonight will remain unseasonably mild as lows hold in the mid-40s to lower 50s, which is still warmer than what our normal high temp should be this time of year.

A northwest breeze on the back-side of the cold front will begin to usher a somewhat cooler airmass into our region beginning tomorrow. An upper level disturbance approaching from the west and a storm developing off the Mid-Atlantic coastline will likely combine to bring a period of showers to Maine later Friday afternoon and evening, with most showers lifting off to our north before daybreak on Saturday.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and seasonably chilly Saturday. The high will continue to control the weather across Maine early Sunday, but a developing storm will likely bring some showers to our region beginning Sunday evening and likely continuing into early Monday morning. A brisk northwest breeze on the backside of the storm will likely usher a chillier than normal airmass into the Northeast next Tuesday through Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely, with a south breeze becoming northwest between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Possible early showers then becoming partly cloudy, with a north to northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, possible afternoon showers developing, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with late day or evening showers possible and high temps in the 40s.

Monday: Early showers possible then partly cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

