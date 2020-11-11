European trade committee votes to eliminate American lobster tariffs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A European trade committee has voted to eliminate tariffs on American lobsters.

Government officials hope that this will greatly help Maine lobster exporters.

According Senator Susan Collins office, Maine used to send upwards of 15 to 20 percent of lobster exports to Europe.

This vote to eliminate tariffs is one step closer to permanently reducing tariffs for lobsters to zero percent.

