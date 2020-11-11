Ellsworth School Department transitions to remote learning after COVID-19 case

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -All schools in the Ellsworth School Department are switching to online learning for the rest of the week.

This after someone associated with Ellsworth Elementary Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Daniel Higgins says 40 students and 11 employees are now in quarantine.

He says out of an abundance of caution all schools are going remote.

That would also allow for extra cleaning and contract tracing measures.

You can read the full statement here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.