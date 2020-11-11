Advertisement

Chair of Honor dedicated in Thorndike on Veteran’s Day

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - An empty chair now sits outside the Thorndike town office, dedicated on this Veteran’s Day.

The Chair of Honor symbolizes the 91,718 servicemen and women unaccounted for since World War I.

It recognizes the sacrifices of those who never came home, along with all of those who serve and have served our country.

The somber ceremony put together by Thorndike resident Melanie Cole drew many local veterans.

The chair donated by Hussey Seating -- is never occupied.

“The chair is empty. They are not here. All of you have served with them and called them comrades who depend on their might and aid and relied upon them. For surely, they have not forsaken you. Until the day they come home, the town of Thorndike has a chair waiting for them,” said First Selectman Doreen Berry during the ceremony.

The town of Thorndike joins sports arenas, VFW and American Legion Posts as well as other public places across the country in displaying the Chair of Honor.

