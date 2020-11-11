Catholic churches around Maine reducing attendance at daily and Sunday Masses

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Catholic churches around the state are reducing their attendance at daily and Sunday Mass to a maximum of 50 people.
It’s to follow Governor Mills COVID-19 mandates.
Previously, the maximum has been 100 people, or 50% capacity, whichever was less.
Bishop Robert Deeley says the change will start no later than Monday.
He says the diocese would benefit from more communication from the Governor’s office about the response to the pandemic.
Additional protocols are also in place, like mandatory mask wearing at Mass.
To date, no cases of coronavirus have stemmed from a Mass at any of the 141 Catholic Churches in Maine since the start of the pandemic.
Live-streamed Masses are offered at churches around Maine. Those can be seen here.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.