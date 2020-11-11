Catholic churches around Maine reducing attendance at daily and Sunday Masses

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Catholic churches around the state are reducing their attendance at daily and Sunday Mass to a maximum of 50 people.

It’s to follow Governor Mills COVID-19 mandates.

Previously, the maximum has been 100 people, or 50% capacity, whichever was less.

“At this time, the spike in COVID-19 cases has forced this temporary decrease of in-person attendance at Masses. I understand the great frustration felt by the many Catholics who have reached out to me. For you and me, the place in which we find Jesus is at Mass in the Eucharist. We believe that it is truly Jesus, assuring all that God is with us. Eucharist gives us the grace to live our lives as followers of Jesus. This includes promoting and defending the common good by taking care of each other. The mission of the Catholic Church always works to guide those it encounters to live in harmony and peace. In making this temporary change, we believe that we make this sacrifice for the common good.”

Bishop Robert Deeley says the change will start no later than Monday.

He says the diocese would benefit from more communication from the Governor’s office about the response to the pandemic.

“Despite this success, commitment, and a desire to work with Governor Mills’ office in a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect, the Catholic Church has not been part of the discussion at any point during our state’s response to the pandemic. We will continue to try to make the governor and her staff understand that nurturing a healthy spiritual life is a vital part of the life of many Mainers, including the nearly 250,000 Catholics in our state. Limiting attendance at Catholic churches, which have proven protocols in place as well as space to fit more people, is not the same as limiting a restaurant or casino. For many, there is no substitute for participating in Mass and receiving the Eucharist. We are hopeful that the governor’s office would consider us a partner in dealing with this terrible virus.”

Additional protocols are also in place, like mandatory mask wearing at Mass.

To date, no cases of coronavirus have stemmed from a Mass at any of the 141 Catholic Churches in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Live-streamed Masses are offered at churches around Maine. Those can be seen here.

