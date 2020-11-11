Advertisement

Caravel Middle School to switch to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 test

The School superintendent says 24 students and 10 staff members are now in quarantine.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A staff member at Caravel Middle School in Carmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Caravel Middle School will begin remote learning starting on Thursday.

Cohort A students will return to in-person learning on November 23rd.

Cohort B students, which includes those potentially exposed to the infected staff member, will return to in-person learning on December 3rd.

