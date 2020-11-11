Advertisement

Belfast Veteran’s Day Parade undergoes whole new look

Belfast Veteran's Day Parade
Belfast Veteran's Day Parade(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The annual Belfast Veteran’s Day Parade had a new look this year, but certain traditions are always upheld.

The local V-F-W puts on the parade each year through Main Street before ending at the waterfront.

Typical years they would invite dozens more from the community, but this year they had to scale down to keep crowds from growing.

“We were not able to have the boy scouts or girl scouts who usually join us. The high school band couldn’t join us. We typically have folks who love to pass out candy and flags, they couldn’t join us. But for the number of people that came out, I’m very very pleased and very impressed that everybody followed social distancing and mask guidelines. It was impressive," said Jim Roberts of the Belfast VFW.

Members from the Red Knights Motorcycle Club and a number of veterans were able to attend.

