Belfast restaurant gives back to community members in Waldo County

The Waldo County community has stepped up to help those affected by a devastating car crash and fire in Swanville.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County community has stepped up to help those affected by a devastating car crash and fire in Swanville.

WABI TV5 spoke to staff at a Belfast restaurant helping a couple who lost most of their belongings that night.

Shawna Aitkin, said, Manager of Delvino’s Grill and Pasta House, said, “We have a great community here.”

Shawna Aitkin has been the front of the house manager of Delvino’s Grill and Pasta House on Main Street in Belfast going on 11 years and has seen the community in action firsthand.

At their restaurant during the winter season, they pick one day a month and donate 10 % of their sales to a different cause.

“It’s a fundraiser for non-profits or a charity or a family in need," Aitkin added.

She says despite this being a tough year for everyone they’re going to continue their tradition especially after the support they’ve seen during the pandemic.

Aitkin said, “The community has stepped up 100%.”

For their first dinner, they’re giving back to a couple close to their hearts who lost nearly everything they own in a tragic fire.

“It’s my sister who was in this fire. Her and her partner lost everything," Aitkin said.

Her sister, Sheri Gutierrrez also used to work at Delvino’s. Her and her partner, Tish Bonnan, lived in one of the apartments above Swan Lake Grocery Store where a young man died after crashing into it.

“It was very terrifying. They were woken in the middle of the night and told to grab whatever they could and run out of the building.”

While it was a major loss for them - Aitkin added, “Their heart is very saddened for the loss of the boy that passed away.”

The couple hoped to be at the fundraiser but were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have to quarantine.

“They would have loved to have been here," Aitkin said.

Christine LeSan, a customer, added, "I think it’s amazing. You know anytime there’s something like this happening within our community we all seem to pull together as one

Nneka Oliphant, a customer, said, “I think it’s great that they have the ability to do so. We have a great community in Belfast. It brings a smile to my heart.”

They’ll also be giving out free meals to veterans during the first fundraiser since it falls on Veteran’s Day.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to them for all they have done," Aitkin, said.

