Workers at Calais Regional Hospital threaten to strike if CEO isn’t fired

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Workers at Calais Regional Hospital are ready to go on strike if their CEO isn’t terminated.

According to the Maine State Nurses Association which represents nearly 50 nurses and staff at the hospital, the strike will take next Wednesday through Friday.

At issue, poor leadership, they claim, by the hospital’s CEO. In particular, they say, irresponsible spending practices, dangerous working conditions, poor employee morale and unpaid insurance bills for employees.

They say the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital increased those health and safety concerns.

The workers recently delivered a Petition of No Confidence against Rod Boula demanding his termination.

Calais Regional Hospital posting on Facebook it activated its strike plan upon receipt of a strike notice by union staff.

It states the hospital is prepared and able to remain operative, and essential services will be maintained.

Their full statement can be found below:https://www.calaishospital.org/crh-essential-healthcare-services-still-available-during-strike/?fbclid=IwAR0LYrQJ9g1cKr7Elv0Ziw8LHZMM0LfmFmptPKqSKpHMBWAO4hNIghjWlVQ

