Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow, with Late Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The large dome of high pressure both at the surface and aloft currently centered off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline that has produced the fair weather and record warmth the past several days will continue to control the conditions across Maine tonight and much of tomorrow. A light south to southwest breeze on the backside of the high will continue to bring an unseasonably mild airmass into the Pine Tree State tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, will be clear to partly cloudy, but patchy fog will likely form after midnight and the low temps will hold in the mid-40s to mid-50s, which is about 20 to 25° above normal.

An approaching cold front will bring Maine a good deal of clouds tomorrow, but once again a southerly breeze ahead of the front will keep the temps running well above normal, with highs climbing into the 60s to lower 70s. The risk for scattered showers will increase later tomorrow through early Thursday as the slow moving cold front slips through New England.

A northwest breeze on the back-side of the cold front will begin to usher a somewhat cooler airmass into our region beginning Thursday. A storm developing to our south may clip eastern parts of Maine later Friday into very early Saturday will some showers, but there is just as good a chance that the storm will remain far enough offshore to only bring some partial cloudiness to our area. Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and seasonably chilly Saturday. The high will continue to control the weather across Maine much of Sunday, but a developing storm will likely bring some showers to our region beginning Sunday night and likely continuing into part of Monday. A brisk northwest breeze on the backside of the storm will likely usher a chillier than normal airmass into the Northeast beginning next Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear then increasing clouds, patchy fog likely late, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, possible scattered showers later in the day, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 60s to very low 70s.

Thursday: Possible early showers then becoming partly cloudy, with a north to northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, possible late showers east, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with late day or evening showers possible and high temps in the 40s.

