Sunny Skies & Warm Temperatures This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will continue to provide us with beautiful weather today. Expect lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming to the mid-60s to mid-70s for highs, coolest along the coast due to an onshore breeze. Mostly clear skies expected in most areas tonight with some patchy low clouds and fog possible especially closer to the coast. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday bringing us increasing clouds and the chance for a few afternoon showers. The shower chances look pretty minimal for the day Wednesday with a better chance of showers coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Mild air will remain in place ahead of the approaching cold front so despite the increasing clouds and the chance for a few showers, high temperatures will still top off in the 60s to possibly near 70° Wednesday afternoon. The cold front will move through the state Wednesday night then push offshore early Thursday bringing us a better chance for some showers during the overnight hours. The showers will taper off Thursday morning as the front pushes to our south followed by skies brightening a bit as we head into the afternoon. It will be cooler Thursday behind the departing cold front with highs mainly in the 50s. Friday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. Well see a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s. Saturday looks good too with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Rest of Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 63°-75°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-54°. Light southwest wind.

Veterans Day: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 63°-69°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Morning showers possible especially for areas closer to the coast otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cooler with highs mainly in the 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

