Bucksport organization to hold diaper drives for the community

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Bucksport aimed at helping the community is hosting two diaper drives this week.

Solidarity Bucksport promotes social activism in the area.

On Thursday and Saturday, members will be collecting unopened packages of diapers for the Bucksport Community Concerns Food Pantry.

They will be at the Bucksport Hannaford from 4PM to 6 PM on Thursday and the Bucksport/Verona Bridge Saturday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

11/7/2020 Black Lives Matter Bucksport Demonstration and Solidarity Bucksport Has Your Back & Your Backside Diaper... Posted by Solidarity Bucksport on Saturday, November 7, 2020

“Whether it’s an infant or an adult that needs them, hopefully this will kind of just take some of that financial burden off of the families, I would really hate to be a parent that can’t afford to put a diaper on my child," said Solidarity Bucksport member Derek Cole.

Cole says last week they collected about 50 packages of diapers but they are hoping to triple those numbers and fill the growing need in the area.

