Advertisement

Bucksport organization to hold diaper drives for the community

Solidarity Bucksport promotes social activism in the area.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Bucksport aimed at helping the community is hosting two diaper drives this week.

Solidarity Bucksport promotes social activism in the area.

On Thursday and Saturday, members will be collecting unopened packages of diapers for the Bucksport Community Concerns Food Pantry.

They will be at the Bucksport Hannaford from 4PM to 6 PM on Thursday and the Bucksport/Verona Bridge Saturday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

11/7/2020 Black Lives Matter Bucksport Demonstration and Solidarity Bucksport Has Your Back & Your Backside Diaper...

Posted by Solidarity Bucksport on Saturday, November 7, 2020

“Whether it’s an infant or an adult that needs them, hopefully this will kind of just take some of that financial burden off of the families, I would really hate to be a parent that can’t afford to put a diaper on my child," said Solidarity Bucksport member Derek Cole.

Cole says last week they collected about 50 packages of diapers but they are hoping to triple those numbers and fill the growing need in the area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Sen. Susan Collins share her thoughts on the Presidential election
Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results

Latest News

Pope Memorial Humane Society has over 200 cats and kittens available for adoption.
Pope Memorial Humane Society looking for donations
Program organizers say many go without coats even in the coldest times of the year because they...
Local businesses team up with Penquis for coat drive
Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck gets farewell surprise.
Farmington police chief gets farewell surprise
Waterville Opera House
Local theater programs receive $12,000 relief grants