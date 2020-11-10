Advertisement

‘Shop Local Ellsworth’ campaign underway for the holiday season

The 'Shop Ellsworth Local' initiative aims to inspire folks to safely patronize Ellsworth...
The 'Shop Ellsworth Local' initiative aims to inspire folks to safely patronize Ellsworth businesses this holiday season(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Community leaders are coming together in Ellsworth to inspire folks in the area to shop locally and safely this holiday season.

Healthy Acadia is teaming up with the City of Ellsworth, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Ellsworth to promote an eight-week, “Shop Local Ellsworth” initiative. It will run through December. The goal is to help Ellsworth business owners navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by reminding people to shop with local businesses.

They also want to follow CDC safety guidelines for slowing the spread of the virus.

“What we do matters; where we purchase, and getting out there and showing our support to our local businesses," said the campaign’s Outreach Coordinator Sonya Connelly. "And when we’re going into the store, just making sure that we are wearing a mask, that we’re social distancing, and that we’re washing our hands. We make a difference to our businesses.”

The “Shop Local Ellsworth” initiative will include promotional campaigns across social media. For more information, you can check out Healthy Acadia’s facebook page and look for Shop Local Ellsworth under ‘events.’

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Sen. Susan Collins share her thoughts on the Presidential election
Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results

Latest News

Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
City of Bangor removed encampments along Kenduskeag Stream on Tuesday.
Bangor removes homeless encampments along Valley Avenue
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
Ashland Man injured in Castle Hill Crash