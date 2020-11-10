‘Shop Local Ellsworth’ campaign underway for the holiday season

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Community leaders are coming together in Ellsworth to inspire folks in the area to shop locally and safely this holiday season.

Healthy Acadia is teaming up with the City of Ellsworth, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Ellsworth to promote an eight-week, “Shop Local Ellsworth” initiative. It will run through December. The goal is to help Ellsworth business owners navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by reminding people to shop with local businesses.

They also want to follow CDC safety guidelines for slowing the spread of the virus.

“What we do matters; where we purchase, and getting out there and showing our support to our local businesses," said the campaign’s Outreach Coordinator Sonya Connelly. "And when we’re going into the store, just making sure that we are wearing a mask, that we’re social distancing, and that we’re washing our hands. We make a difference to our businesses.”

The “Shop Local Ellsworth” initiative will include promotional campaigns across social media. For more information, you can check out Healthy Acadia’s facebook page and look for Shop Local Ellsworth under ‘events.’

