Residents alerted by smoke alarm as fire damages Detroit apartment

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT, Maine (WABI) - Smoke alarms helped alert the residents of a Detroit apartment to a fire in their bathroom early Tuesday morning.

All residents of the other three units in the building made it out safely.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building on Wakefield Place just after 4 o’clock.

They say one person was transported to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire was contained to the area around a ceiling fan in the bathroom.

