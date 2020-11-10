Advertisement

Pope Memorial Humane Society looking for donations

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Rockland needs your help more than ever.

Community Engagement Coordinator Kasey Bielecki says donations have been a quarter of what they were last year.

Bielecki understands COVID-19 has hit everyone hard, but they are in need of wet cat food and dog food.

They also have more than 200 cats and kittens ready to be adopted.

“There’s just something so heartfelt and endearing about this little nugget that you can’t help but smile at, they bring so much joy into our lives whether it’s a dog at your feet that you can pet or take on nice long walks, socially distanced which is fantastic," said Bielecki. "You’re saving the life of the animal you adopt and you’re creating more space for one that can come in and take that one spot.”

The Humane Society is currently doing animal visits by appointment only.

To fill out an adoption application or find more ways to help out you can visit their website.

