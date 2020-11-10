Advertisement

Natural Resources Council of Maine celebrates success of Penobscot River Restoration Project

2000+ miles of habitat restored
2000+ miles of habitat restored(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Natural Resources Council of Maine held a webinar celebrating the success of the Penobscot River Restoration Project.

The decade long project culminated in the removal of two dams and the bypassing of another.

The effort returned more than 2000 miles of habitat to migratory fish.

Representatives from the Penobscot Indian Nation, the Nature Conservancy, the Atlantic Salmon Federation, and other partners highlighted the positive effects of the projects since it was finished in 2016.

Atlantic salmon, alewives, and other native fauna are seeing an increase in population thanks to the expanded habitat.

The story of how the restoration project came to be has been collected into a book, “From the Mountains to the Sea”

It’s being released in December.

