More businesses coming to Westbrook’s Rock Row

Westbrook’s Rock Row((WMTW) Westbrook’s Rock Row)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Developers of Westbrook’s Rock Row announced Tuesday that more businesses are being added to the growing list of tenants.

Firehouse Subs and Big Fin Poké will open in the retail building in front of Market Basket.

JP Morgan Chase plans to open a new bank in its own building at the development.

They are expected to open in mid-2021.

