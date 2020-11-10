Advertisement

Millinocket sober living home receives gift on wheels

Sober Living
Sober Living
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local sober living house received a tremendous gift of transportation help for those they support.

Breaking the Cycle, an all women’s facility in Millinocket, opened earlier this year.

They offer guidance and help for women by finding local programs for recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.

Recently they were gifted a small tour bus that used to belong to Katahdin Woods and Waters.

Folks with the home say this will make a major difference.

“You know we need transportation for all these ladies, and I’ve pretty much killed my truck at this point," said Heidi Wheaton, Executive Director of Breaking the Cycle. "So, we want to be able to take people in recovery hiking. We want to be able to take them on trips to other AA meetings, NA meetings, sobriety meetings, recovery meetings.”

The home is also holding an open house on November 24th for folks to learn more.

Head to their website, breaking the cycle dot me, for details.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 8
Maine CDC reports 51 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in...
Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning
Police say Tammy Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryebug at the intersection of Lovell...
UPDATE-Missing Lebanon woman located

Latest News

City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream
City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned
Councilors re-elect Dale Hamilton to serve as city council chair.
Dale Hamilton re-elected Ellsworth City Council Chair
Eight restaurants in Bar Harbor closed over the weekend, out of caution for employees possible...
Bar Harbor Chamber addresses sudden temporary closure of downtown restaurants
Across the University of Maine System - 33 people have tested positive.
University of Maine System reporting 33 COVID-19 cases