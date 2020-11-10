Millinocket sober living home receives gift on wheels

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local sober living house received a tremendous gift of transportation help for those they support.

Breaking the Cycle, an all women’s facility in Millinocket, opened earlier this year.

They offer guidance and help for women by finding local programs for recovery from drug and alcohol addictions.

Recently they were gifted a small tour bus that used to belong to Katahdin Woods and Waters.

Folks with the home say this will make a major difference.

“You know we need transportation for all these ladies, and I’ve pretty much killed my truck at this point," said Heidi Wheaton, Executive Director of Breaking the Cycle. "So, we want to be able to take people in recovery hiking. We want to be able to take them on trips to other AA meetings, NA meetings, sobriety meetings, recovery meetings.”

The home is also holding an open house on November 24th for folks to learn more.

Head to their website, breaking the cycle dot me, for details.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.