Mainers enjoy record breaking temps Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Record breaking warm weather.

That’s what Tuesday was for much of the state of Maine.

TV5 went out and see how people were soaking up the sun.

“We are just taking advantage of the nice weather,” said Eric Jankowski, who along with his daughter Ava were making the most of the day. “It’s sunny out, there is little wind. It’s as warm as it’s ever been after Halloween and so we are having some fun at the park.”

“To be like November and in the 70s for some weather like this it’s crazy,” said Kyle, a young Bangor resident. “It’s just so nice to get out and really soak it all in before we get snowed on.”

Across the river in Brewer we came across two women and their dogs out for a stroll

The day also offering an introduction between those pups, Woody and Bud, who seemed to be hitting it off.

Back in Bangor, the golf course was the place to be.

“This is the best day that we’re going to have for a while I think,” said Bangor resident Charlie Anderson. “This is not the last day but it’s great the weather is great. Hopefully we’ll play great.”

Military vet Charlie Dickey only had time for 9 holes Tuesday, but hoped his Veteran’s Day would also include some golf..

“I’ve got to check it out,” he said. “My wife again needs a ride somewhere. So, haha, she comes first.”

Smart man.

