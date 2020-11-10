Husson nursing students plant tulips for mental illness awareness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Students at Husson University are offering to support to those with mental illnesses.

They’ve partnered with the Yellow Tulip Project to send a message of happiness and hope.

The Husson University Student Nurses Association (HUSNA) held a bulb planting event outside the Wellness Learning Center on campus.

Thanks to a donation of 1000 tulip bulbs from Bangor Floral, students could plant tulips around the building and learn about the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

Inside, students have access to free counseling services.

Delaney Ennis is the Vice President of HUSNA and says mental health awareness is more important than ever. “With everything going on with COVID it’s been very challenging for us to be able to support each other. So it’s been kind of our main focus right now.”

“Hopeful that some students that may be here on campus that are facing some of these issues see that we are here we care, we want to support." says HUSNA president Tory Alley. "That’s really the main mission here today.”

They plan to have another event in the spring when the tulips start to bloom.

