Hallowell Food Bank receives generous donation from Central Maine Power

Hallowell, Maine (WABI) -

The Hallowell Food Bank has received its largest gift ever with a donation of $5,000 dollars from Central Maine Power.

The money will be used to buy a walk-in freezer and help support services provided by the food bank.

Prior to the pandemic, they were serving between 12-20 households each week.

That number has gone up to more than 50 since then.

The food bank is in the lower level of the fire station.

It’s open to folks who live in town every Friday between 1 and 2 in the afternoon.

