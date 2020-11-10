Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000

Maine (WABI) - Four Mainers died with coroanvirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Maine CDC.

Tuesday’s total cases in our state also tops 8,000.

The four new cases bring the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 156.

There were two new deaths reported in York County, one new death in Somerset County and one new death in Kennebec County.

The Maine CDC reported 163 new cases, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 8,060.

There were 80 new recoveries reported, bringing the total to 6,100.

Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th (WABI TV)

Breaking it down by counties, Cumberland County in Southern Maine again with the highest new case count, 35 added to the total there.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus cases for Tuesday, November 10th (WABI TV)

York, Androscoggin, and Kennebec counties all reporting 22 new cases since yesterday.

Somerset county has 15.

Aroostook and Piscataquis are the only counties in Maine not reporting new cases.

