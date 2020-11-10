Advertisement

Dale Hamilton re-elected Ellsworth City Council Chair

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -Ellsworth city councilors unanimously re-elected Dale Hamilton to serve as Ellsworth City Council Chair.

Hamilton was sworn into Ellsworth City Council in 2017.

He was first elected to be Ellsworth’s City Council Chair in November 2019.

Councilors welcomed not only re-elect Hamilton on Monday night but also one newly elected councilor.

Gene Lyons also took the oath of office at Monday night’s organizational meeting.

