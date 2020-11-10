City of Bangor takes action on Kenduskeag Stream encampments, community members concerned

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The City of Bangor taking action once again to remove homeless encampments.

It’s not sitting well with some people.

The city posted a notice saying those living along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail need to pack up by Tuesday.

At a council meeting on Monday, people expressed their concerns and asked the city to reconsider their decision.

We’re told beds are available at the Main Street shelter and in a recently opened warming center.

But, some say that’s not enough.

“Not only are some people like drug users, often blocked from this resource, it also isn’t always the safest option either. These people have to go somewhere and when shelters and family homes aren’t an option to them, their only choice is to keep finding public places to stay. Trying to rid them of these places shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the issue. This inhumane treatment is unacceptable and we demand change.," Samantha Bullard, Co-program Director for Peace and Justice Center in Bangor, said.

Rindy Fogler, Community Services Program Manager, said, “There are so many individuals and agencies who are involved in trying to provide outreach to the folks who are still left unsheltered. Many have some pretty significant barriers that they need to overcome before they can get into housing, and we’re trying to help them do that. They have to meet us halfway.”

Crews just finished cleaning up the northern bank of the stream where encampments had been removed several weeks ago.

According to Bangor’s Community Services Program Manager Rindy Fogler, the number of known unhoused people in Bangor went from over 120 people to around 60 in the past month.

