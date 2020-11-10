Advertisement

Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn has passed away

He was 86 years old.
(KOLO)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, MA (AP) - Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn has died at age 86. Heinsohn was a player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships. He beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award in 1956 and combined with his fellow future Hall of Famer to win eight championships in nine years. After retiring, Heinsohn broadcast the team’s games for three years before moving to the bench in 1969, succeeding Russell. Under Heinsohn, the Celtics won two more titles 1974 and ’76 and he was inducted into the Hall for a second time for his coaching.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Sen. Susan Collins share her thoughts on the Presidential election
Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the possible vaccine Monday.
Future of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine
Last week, amid a rapid rise in cases, the Mills Administration rolled back some of what was...
Officials hope recent changes in Maine avoid future action

Latest News

Hermon 7v7
Old Town football survives Hermon rally in 7 on 7 football finale
MPA has cancelled the state high school cross country meets
MPA has cancelled the state high school cross country meets
Hockey East announces November 20th start date
Hockey East announces November 20th start date
MPA start to winter sports season delayed as it works with state agencies to create COVID-19...
MPA and State Agencies release winter sports guidelines for community and high school sports