Advertisement

Bangor removes homeless encampments along Valley Avenue

Earlier on Tuesday, officials spent time cleaning up belongings left behind.
City of Bangor removed encampments along Kenduskeag Stream on Tuesday.
City of Bangor removed encampments along Kenduskeag Stream on Tuesday.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -People who’ve been living outside along Valley Avenue in Bangor are now gone.

This after a notice posted by the city to pack up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials spent time cleaning up belongings left behind.

They removed bikes, trash, and even needles along the Kenduskeag Stream.

The Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation, Tracy Willette, says there are many encampments throughout the city.

We’re told it’s a cost the city has to bear.

Willette explained, ” Whether it’s a larger one, like the one here along Valley Avenue or some of our smaller ones, It’s either city staff time or parks and rec or the city department and in this case, we hired a private contractor. It’s a balance between making sure we do the best we can, what we can do for these folks as well as the everyday citizen in the community."

Bangor’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator, Rindy Folger, said the vacancy rate in Bangor for apartments is less than 1%.

Folger said it could be a challenge for those who are homeless and looking for one.

But, we’re told the city will buy a bus ticket for anyone who’s homeless and wants to leave Maine under the condition, they secure adequate housing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Updated statistics for state of Maine for Tuesday, November 10th
Four more Mainers with COVID-19 die, total cases top 8,000
Coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.
Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine
Sen. Susan Collins share her thoughts on the Presidential election
Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results

Latest News

Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
The 'Shop Ellsworth Local' initiative aims to inspire folks to safely patronize Ellsworth...
‘Shop Local Ellsworth’ campaign underway for the holiday season
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
Ashland Man injured in Castle Hill Crash