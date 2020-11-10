Bangor removes homeless encampments along Valley Avenue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -People who’ve been living outside along Valley Avenue in Bangor are now gone.

This after a notice posted by the city to pack up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials spent time cleaning up belongings left behind.

They removed bikes, trash, and even needles along the Kenduskeag Stream.

The Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation, Tracy Willette, says there are many encampments throughout the city.

We’re told it’s a cost the city has to bear.

Willette explained, ” Whether it’s a larger one, like the one here along Valley Avenue or some of our smaller ones, It’s either city staff time or parks and rec or the city department and in this case, we hired a private contractor. It’s a balance between making sure we do the best we can, what we can do for these folks as well as the everyday citizen in the community."

Bangor’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator, Rindy Folger, said the vacancy rate in Bangor for apartments is less than 1%.

Folger said it could be a challenge for those who are homeless and looking for one.

But, we’re told the city will buy a bus ticket for anyone who’s homeless and wants to leave Maine under the condition, they secure adequate housing.

