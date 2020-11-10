Bangor radio station starts playing Christmas music early.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re just a few days into November and one radio station in Bangor is already pumping out the Christmas tunes.

94.1 The Wave started playing Christmas music Friday after an abundance of listener requests.

On-air host Matt Knight says it’s a great way to bring joy to your home or commute to and from work.

He says everyone in Bangor seems to be doing everything they can this year to celebrate the holidays.

“This time of year it’s a lot of fun because when we open the mic and we start talking on the air we get to speak to people who are just in a good mood, and if they’re listening to us 94.1 the Wave - Bangor’s Christmas station, they’re in the holiday spirit and they’re happy to be listening so it’s happy to talk to those people,” said Knight.

Knight says they always play the classics along with new renditions from current artists.

He says the Christmas music will play until at least New Year’s Day.

