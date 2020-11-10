Advertisement

Bangor moves ahead with transit hub plans

proposed design of new transportation hub in Bangor
proposed design of new transportation hub in Bangor(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor is moving forward with plans for a new transit hub in Pickering Square.

At a city council workshop Monday evening architectural firm Artifex presented several options for a small building and bus platform.

The council hopes to have a settled design by January or February.

The project is being partly funded by 1.2 million in grant money.

Bangor Assistant City Manager Rich Cromwell says workers have already started preparing Pickering Square for the construction.

“Shortly we’re hoping to have that fenced off. Have the shelters that are in place down there moved over closer to the buses so we can create that safe zone and then potentially start some of that site work sooner cause we do know that the brick and whatnot is going to have to be removed.”>

If all goes as planned, the goal is to have the project finished in the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

