Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Since the pandemic began in March, many small businesses have had to adapt to remain open.

A bar in Bangor is the latest to reinvent itself.

Matt and Pat Brann have owned the Penobscot Pour House for last two years.

When Coronavirus struck, the brothers knew they were in for some changes.

“From day one, we knew we were going to do whatever it took to stay open, we also knew being in Maine the climate was going to limit us how long we could sit outside, so we knew back at the beginning of summer time we needed to start doing something then so that we could be open by September or October," said Brann.

Prior to the pandemic, the Pour House was just a watering hole, but with the newly added kitchen, you can snap your fingers. And find yourself in front of some delicious food.

“Since we put the kitchen together that allowed us to do indoor seating and indoor dining and that’s what’s going to allow us to hang on for however long this takes,” said Brann.

Despite having to renovate to add the kitchen, which cost thousands of dollars, the opportunities the new restaurant will present are endless.

“So even after COVID we’re gonna be excited to be a place where you can come and have some great bar food, watch the game and we’re still the pour house, one of the staples in Bangor, we’re not going anywhere,” said Brann.

The brothers also own Half Acre Night Club in Bangor, which has not been allowed to reopen.

They say they have exhausted all options to keep their business afloat.

That includes depleting their business funds as well as a Paycheck Protection Program loan they received.

“It’s been a very difficult almost 9 months now, because with the regulations and what not, it’s out of everybody’s control, but we literally can not open. "

“It’s getting scary, really scary however Matt and I will do whatever we possibly can to make sure we can open the doors again,” said Pat Brann.

Matt Brann knows change during a time like this can be tough on business owners.

He offered up some advice for those who will have to adapt to survive, too.

“I would say definitely continue to think outside the box, reach out to other business owners, I certainly did. It’s a tight knit crew in terms of small business especially in each individual industry, It can be time consuming it can be frustrating but I just would say don’t give up, and we are truly in this together especially the small business community, I would say now is more important than ever to support small businesses,” said Brann.

