Ashland Man injured in Castle Hill Crash

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - An Ashland man is in a Bangor hospital this evening after being injuried in a crash in Aroostook County.

It happened just after four this morning on State Road in Castle Hill

State Police say 28-year-old Jason Tucker was driving his truck when he hit a utility pole, and then hit a culvert.

We’re told Tucker’s vehicle rolled over multiple times before landing upright in a ditch.

Tucker was pinned in his vehicle and had to be freed by first resposnders.

Offiicals say he was wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation is on going.

