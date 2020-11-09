University of Maine System reporting 33 COVID-19 cases
A spokesperson says 5 out of 33 cases are among residence hall students in the system.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Across the University of Maine System, 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
At the University of Maine in Orono, an outbreak associated with the Facilities Management office has increased to 13.
We’re told 22 cases are at the University of Maine in Orono.
1 case is at UMA.
At the University of Maine at Farmington, there are 2 cases.
A spokesperson says there are two cases at UMFK.
UMPI reports 1 case.
The University of Southern Maine reports 5 cases.
