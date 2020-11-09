Advertisement

University of Maine System reporting 33 COVID-19 cases

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Across the University of Maine System, 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the University of Maine in Orono, an outbreak associated with the Facilities Management office has increased to 13.

A spokesperson says 5 out of 33 cases are among residence hall students in the system.

We’re told 22 cases are at the University of Maine in Orono.

1 case is at UMA.

At the University of Maine at Farmington, there are 2 cases.

A spokesperson says there are two cases at UMFK.

UMPI reports 1 case.

The University of Southern Maine reports 5 cases.

