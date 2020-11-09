Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor holds 'Second Sunday’ Food Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local church in Bangor was back at it this afternoon with their drive-by food drive.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor holds the drive every second Sunday of each month.

The event celebrated its first anniversary this month as well.

The church says they have gathered 2,000 pounds of food so far this year, and estimate about another 200-300 pounds were collected this Sunday.

The donations will be given to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Pantry.

The church also offers a bell concert for folks to listen in.

“Well, particularly right now we know that unemployment is still really high, and there’s not been a lot of relief for people who’ve been unemployed and what-not," says Reverend Andrew Moeller. "So what we’re hearing from the food pantries right now is that the need is even greater than it has ever been, and so we’re just going to keep doing this as much as we can.”

If you’d like to learn more about upcoming food drives, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.