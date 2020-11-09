Advertisement

“Small Business Saturdays” will aim to support small businesses in Downtown Bangor

The event will be held every Saturday from November 7th until December 19th.
Small Business Saturdays(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The City of Bangor is encouraging locals to support small businesses more than ever this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event aimed at helping with that.

This year, with all of the economic hardships many business owners have faced due to the pandemic, the city wanted to extend that help beyond just one day.

It has now become Small Business Saturdays.

City officials say it’s the least they can do to show support for local businesses.

“Most of them are barely struggling along. The holidays are really their season of the year that they get to really shore themselves up, and you know, we want to do whatever we can do to make sure that they get that support that they need from their local community.”

The event will be held every Saturday from November 7th until December 19th.

For more information, visit Downtown Bangor’s Facebook page.

