Sen. Susan Collins issues statement on presidential election results

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins weighed in Monday on Democrat Joe Biden being declared the winner of the presidential race.

Collins congratulated President-elect Biden while also stating that President Donald Trump should be allowed to pursue questions he has about the results in certain states.

Read the entire statement below:

"First, I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory – he loves this country, and I wish him every success. Presidential transitions are important, and the President-elect and the Vice President-elect should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th.

"I understand that the President and others have questions about the results in certain states. There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so.

“I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

