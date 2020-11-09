Poll results

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

Are you confident your vote was counted in this election?”

We had 2296 votes. 61% said yes, while 39% said no.

“Should the President of the United States be chosen by an electoral college or popular vote?”

We had 1792 votes. 49% said electoral college, while 51% said popular vote.

“Are you pleased with the election results so far?”

We had 1,512 votes. 28% said yes, while 72% said no.

“Do you think we will know the winner of the Presidential Election before midnight?”

We had 2,232 votes. 23% said yes, while 77% said no.

