Officials hope recent changes in Maine avoid future action

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With another record breaking day for new coronavirus cases in Maine, does that mean the state is headed for another lockdown?

The short answer, not yet.

State officials were asked during Monday’s CDC briefing about what lies ahead.

Last week, amid a rapid rise in cases, the Mills Administration rolled back some of what was being allowed across the state and strengthened a face covering mandate.

The current hope is these changes will be enough to prevent another lockdown.

“We do continue to implement the recently announced policies to see if those policies will begin to make a difference, but every single day, we look at what else we can be doing to better protect people in Maine knowing that we all have the tools at our disposal as well, following those basic health precautions,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Commissioner Lambrew said if there was a national mandate that required face coverings, it would not be different than what is currently being asked of Mainers after the changes that were announced last week.

