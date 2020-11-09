Advertisement

Officials closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks around Maine

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Maine CDC reports more outbreaks.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Maine CDC is reporting more outbreaks.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are four cases at KidsPeace in Ellsworth.

Shah said there are nine cases associated with Pentecostals of Jonesport.

At Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston, the cases increased to 72.

45 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive.

The number of cases associated with Durgin Pines in Kittery is 33.

There are 32 cases linked to Pats Pizza in Portland.

