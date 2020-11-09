Advertisement

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Northern Light Health is shining a spotlight on how important it is to catch it early.
(WJRT)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Northern Light Health is shining a spotlight on how important it is to catch it early.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the world.

It kills more people than colon, prostate and breast cancer combined.

Amy McClary is a nurse and patient navigator for the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Northern Light.

She says surgery alone in the early stages of lung cancer can offer 80% survival rate or better. That’s why they urge people to reach out to their health care providers about lung cancer screenings.

“Ask your health care provider if it’s right for you. Don’t be someone that’s coming to see your doctor when you’re coughing up blood. We want to see you now so we can get you scanned and get you the care you need," says McClary.

They offer lung cancer screenings at all of their hospitals across the state.

You can find more information about screening eligibility at northernlighthealth.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 8
Maine CDC reports 51 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues
Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in...
Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning
Police say Tammy Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryebug at the intersection of Lovell...
UPDATE-Missing Lebanon woman located

Latest News

Takes place at Waterville Community Dental Center
Free dental screening for children in Kennebec County Saturday
Northern Light in need of volunteers
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day
Medical professionals meet for healthcare roundtable with Golden.
Golden holds roundtable discussion in Bangor with medical professionals
Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations