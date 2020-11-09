BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Northern Light Health is shining a spotlight on how important it is to catch it early.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the world.

It kills more people than colon, prostate and breast cancer combined.

Amy McClary is a nurse and patient navigator for the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Northern Light.

She says surgery alone in the early stages of lung cancer can offer 80% survival rate or better. That’s why they urge people to reach out to their health care providers about lung cancer screenings.

“Ask your health care provider if it’s right for you. Don’t be someone that’s coming to see your doctor when you’re coughing up blood. We want to see you now so we can get you scanned and get you the care you need," says McClary.

They offer lung cancer screenings at all of their hospitals across the state.

You can find more information about screening eligibility at northernlighthealth.org.

