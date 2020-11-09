Mt. Vernon man charged with sex crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mount Vernon man has been accused of sex crimes spanning years.

48-year-old Jeffrey Wiles is charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The victim in this case alleged that the sexual abuse began at an early age and continued for years

After an investigation, Wiles was arrested last month.

Wiles has now been released on $5,000 bail.

