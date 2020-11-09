Advertisement

MPA has cancelled the state high school cross country meets

Meets were to be held Wednesday and Saturday in Bangor.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association has cancelled the 2020 state cross country championship meets which were scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday this week in Bangor.

The new regulations from the state last week changed the plans. They did not want to bring students from different geographic areas of the state together to race and risk a mass spreading COVID-19 event. Also, there were reports of health issues associated with mask-wearing during competition over the weekend. Many runners have not been training in masks. The new mandate requiring face coverings to be worn during competition could lead to more risk of health and safety for competitors. They decided based on much feedback and input from around the state to cancel the event.

The races already had to be reconfigured due to event regulations for people gathering and moved from Belfast to Bangor due to an outbreak with a subsequent change of county color to yellow.

