MMA has eight active coronavirus cases

They say they were fortunate to receive swift test results of close contacts sooner than expected.
Maine Maritime Academy has eight active cases of COVID-19.
Maine Maritime Academy has eight active cases of COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) -Maine Maritime Academy has eight active cases of COVID-19.

School officials provided a community update online saying students are learning remotely Monday.

They say they’ll go back to conducting courses as usual Tuesday.

They say they were fortunate to receive swift test results of close contacts sooner than expected.

They have based decisions on testing and from help with the Maine CDC.

