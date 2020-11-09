MMA has eight active coronavirus cases

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) -Maine Maritime Academy has eight active cases of COVID-19.

School officials provided a community update online saying students are learning remotely Monday.

They say they’ll go back to conducting courses as usual Tuesday.

They say they were fortunate to receive swift test results of close contacts sooner than expected.

They have based decisions on testing and from help with the Maine CDC.

