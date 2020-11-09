Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 204 more cases of coronavirus Monday, but no new deaths.

New cases reported on November 9th total 177.

Yesterday’s numbers were adjusted so the overall case count is 7,897.

Active cases have reached 1,725, an increase of 119.

Eighty-five more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 6,020.

Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC (WABI)

With 62 more cases, Cumberland County has surpassed the 3,000 mark. Of those, 571 are active.

Androscoggin County has surpassed 1,000 total cases after reporting an additional 52.

The other counties reporting double-digit increases are: York, Penobscot, Kennebec, Somerset, and Washington.

Knox, Lincoln and Piscataquis are the only counties not reporting any additional cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.