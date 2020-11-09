Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 204 more coronavirus cases as spike continues

The single-day case new count is 177
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 204 more cases of coronavirus Monday, but no new deaths.

New cases reported on November 9th total 177.

Yesterday’s numbers were adjusted so the overall case count is 7,897.

Active cases have reached 1,725, an increase of 119.

Eighty-five more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 6,020.

Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC
Updated COVID-19 stats from Maine CDC(WABI)

With 62 more cases, Cumberland County has surpassed the 3,000 mark. Of those, 571 are active.

Androscoggin County has surpassed 1,000 total cases after reporting an additional 52.

The other counties reporting double-digit increases are: York, Penobscot, Kennebec, Somerset, and Washington.

Knox, Lincoln and Piscataquis are the only counties not reporting any additional cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 8
Maine CDC reports 51 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in...
Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning
Police say Tammy Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryebug at the intersection of Lovell...
UPDATE-Missing Lebanon woman located
In a statement, the University's President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy says: "We are hopeful that all...
University of Maine Orono reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases among employees

Latest News

Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
COVID-19 outbreak on North Haven Island, schools switch to remote learning
The church holds the drive monthly.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor holds 'Second Sunday’ Food Drive
Bar Harbor restaurants temporarily closing
Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff
Winter Sport Sales
Local winter sport retailers finding great success despite pandemic