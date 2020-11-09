Local businesses team up with Penquis for coat drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The need for winter coats may be greater than ever before.

Penquis Community Agency Program is teaming up with Gold Star Cleaners and W.S. Emerson Company to help everyone stay warm this year.

They’re asking for people to drop off any gently worn coats to any of the Gold Star locations in the area.

Coats of all sizes for every family member can be donated.

Gold Star Cleaners will clean all of the coats for free.

Program organizers say many go without coats even in the coldest times of the year because they can’t afford to buy a new coat.

“This year, when needs are even greater, we’re really concerned about the safety of those who can’t afford a coat. It’s also a really beautiful way to give back as a community member to simply take a coat that you have or you can get a new one, for sure, and deliver it, we can make sure that people can get them and stay warm," says Penquis CEO, Kara Hay.

Gold Star Cleaners has locations in Bangor, Brewer, Lincoln, Old Town and Orono.

Penquis asks anyone in need to reach out to them at any time.

