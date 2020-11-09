Island coronavirus cases a concern says Maine CDC Director

NORTH HAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The island of North Haven is dealing with at least 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks. A letter sent home to parents says an elementary school teacher tested positive as well as a high school student.

On the town’s website it says the grocery store will do curbside delivery only, no one is allowed inside the store.

The library and YMCA on the island are closed. The gas station on the island is also closed to indoor customers.

Even the post office is making arrangements to have islander’s mail put in a bag outside for pickup.

During the CDC briefing Monday Dr. Shah says they’ve been concerned about the spread of coronavirus on an island community. <"Making sure that the things that make island-life really great which is that deep connection with your neighbors don’t accidentally generate transmission. That’s the concern we’re facing right now. When I talk about household transmission, community level transmission, it can occur on the islands just as much as it can occur on the mainland and I think we’re starting to see that on North Haven." says Dr. Shah.

Dr. Shah says BinaxNow Antigen testing kits have been prioritized and sent to places like North Haven because of their remote nature and more inter-connectedness.

We reached out to town officials for comment and have not heard back.

