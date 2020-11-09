Future of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - News broke Monday that pharmaceutical company Pfizer has developed a COVID-19 vaccine they say has been found to be 90% effective.

It’s expected they could ask the FDA for an emergency authorization for its use later this month.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the possible vaccine Monday.

He said there is still much data he wants to see before jumping to conclusions.

Shah said this vaccine requires extreme cold storage and will be given out in batches of 975 doses.

Maine CDC has identified five hospitals in the state with the ability to store that amount of doses.

Among them are Northern Light EMMC, CMMC, and A.R. Gould.

He offered this current thinking on how this vaccine will be given out.

“It has been the opinion of the U.S. CDC that this vaccine will be optimum for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Shah. “This is the sort of vaccine where you bring people to the vaccine rather than necessarily bring the vaccine to people.”

Maine CDC will also have one or two freezers to store excess doses.

Shah said the company Moderna is also working on a vaccine that does not require the extreme cold storage.

That vaccine may be made available to congregate care facilities and the general public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.