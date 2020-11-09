Fair & Mild Tonight, Bright & Unseasonably Warm Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A large dome of high pressure both at the surface and aloft currently centered near the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will continue to control the weather across Maine tonight and tomorrow. A light south to southwest breeze on the backside of the high will continue to bring an unseasonably mild airmass into the Pine Tree State tonight, tomorrow and likely Wednesday as well. Tonight, will be clear to partly cloudy, but patchy fog will likely form after midnight and the low temps will hold in the 40s to near 50°, which is what the high temps should be this time of year.

Any patchy fog will burn off rather quickly tomorrow morning and under a good deal of sunshine the temps will soar to near record or record levels as afternoon temps range from the mid-60s to lower 70s. A south to southwest breeze tomorrow night will likely bring enough low-level moisture into at least coastal Maine to cause fog to develop, with low temps once again running well above normal. An approaching cold front will bring Maine a good deal of clouds Wednesday, but once again a southerly breeze ahead of the front will keep the temps running well above normal. The risk for scattered showers will increase later Wednesday through early Thursday as the slow moving cold front slips through New England.

High pressure approaching from the west will push any lingering showers off to our east Thursday, with the sky becoming partly cloudy later in the day. A northwest breeze on the east side of the high will begin to usher a somewhat cooler airmass into our region beginning Thursday. The approaching high will bring fair weather to Maine as we end the workweek Friday, with temps continuing to slowly cool. The cooldown will continue on Saturday as high temps hold in the 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, patchy fog likely late, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, possible scattered showers later in the day, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Thursday: Possible early showers then becoming partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the low to mid 40s.

